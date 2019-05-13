From DJ Shimza to Papa Penny, five moments from the ANC victory rally
President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC dominated Twitter's trends list as the party hosted a "Siyabonga" gathering on Sunday outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg to thank their supporters for giving them another chance at governing SA.
Hashtags #PhakamaRamaphosa ("Rise, Ramaphosa") and #ThankYouSA flooded Twitter as party loyalists and leaders weighed in on the party's win.
Ramaphosa promised that the ANC would deliver according to the needs of the people and expressed gratitude for the "return" of the North West and Gauteng to the party.
"Even though we had our challenges in North West, they are back. All our eight provinces - even Gauteng - they are back home, into the fold of the African National Congress," he said.
From Ramaphosa's speech to DJ Shimza on the decks, here are five moments from the event:
1. DJ Shimza
ANC LEADERSHIP HAS ARRIVED— #VoteANC (@MYANC) May 12, 2019
WATCH: ANC holds a "Siyabonga" gathering at Luthuli House in JHB thanking #GrowSouthAfrica #PhakamaRamaphosa #thankyouSA
https://t.co/GSHl0nksJE
2. ANC supporters before Ramaphosa's address
WATCH: ANC Siyabonga at Luthuli House. Thousands have gathered to listen to our President #GrowSouthAfrica #PhakamaRamaphosa #ThankyouSA pic.twitter.com/wYlk5vhHIB— #VoteANC (@MYANC) May 12, 2019
3. Papa Penny's performance
4. Ramaphosa's speech
“We are going to appoint men and women who have great capability, who know their story. We are going to do things differently,“ Comrade @CyrilRamaphosa #GrowSouthAfrica #PhakamaRamaphosa #ThankYouSA pic.twitter.com/X2hiIk4EU6— #VoteANC (@MYANC) May 12, 2019
5. Crowd sings 'Phakama Ramaphosa'