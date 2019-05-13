Journalist who voted twice did it in the public interest: editors' forum

Both Mare and the female voter who tipped him about the system's flaws were arrested and both appeared in the Barberton Magistrate's Court on Friday.

They faced charges of contravening Section 88(d) of the Electoral Act by allegedly voting more than once, Section 89(i)(a) for allegedly intentionally making a false statement and Section 90(2) for alleged infringement of secrecy.

"Sanef does not believe that journalists are above the law and we are aware of the fact that it is an offence to vote twice. However, it appears that Mare was genuinely operating in the public interest. He resorted to these measures to conclusively test the IEC systems with the purpose of highlighting possible electoral fraud," said Mahlase.

"The fact that he spoilt his second vote is an indication of the fact that he was not trying to subvert the voting process," she added.

Sanef said it was exploring options of how to offer legal support.