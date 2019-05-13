WATCH | Why Hlaudi didn't win the election yet, according to Hlaudi

He said he was going to take the presidency and was ready to lead South Africa. Instead Hlaudi Motsoeneng's African Content Movement (ACM) received just under 4,000 votes (0.03%), much less than what is required to get a seat in Parliament.

Motsoeneng, however, isn't perturbed by the loss, insisting that the low numbers are because the "timing was too short".

"Timing was too short, four months, to run and mobilise people in South Africa. But if you ask me, I am very happy when I see those numbers. I know that people of South Africa, they are with us. It was just time," he said while addressing the media after the final results were announced on Saturday.

Don't think the results are going to get him down. Motsoeneng is confident as ever of his political future.

"I know how to run South Africa, man. I have managed a billion [rand] company. I don't need to be a councillor, I need to be a person taking decisions."