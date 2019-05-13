Politics

WATCH | Why Hlaudi didn't win the election yet, according to Hlaudi

13 May 2019 - 10:08 By Unathi Nkanjeni
ACM leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
ACM leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali/Sunday Times

He said he was going to take the presidency and was ready to lead South Africa. Instead  Hlaudi Motsoeneng's African Content Movement (ACM) received just under 4,000 votes (0.03%), much less than what is required to get a seat in Parliament.

Motsoeneng, however, isn't perturbed by the loss, insisting that the low numbers are because the "timing was too short".

"Timing was too short, four months, to run and mobilise people in South Africa. But if you ask me, I am very happy when I see those numbers. I know that people of South Africa, they are with us. It was just time," he said while addressing the media after the final results were announced on Saturday.

Don't think the results are going to get him down. Motsoeneng is confident as ever of his political future.

"I know how to run South Africa, man. I have managed a billion [rand] company. I don't need to be a councillor, I need to be a person taking decisions."

MORE

WATCH | Hlaudi: 'I'm eyeing to be president of SA, bottom and klaar'

The ACM leader wants to be the president of SA and that's the bottom line.
Politics
2 days ago

#SAElections2019: three voting surprises that left us shook

Most elections are full of surprises right up until - and after - the polls close on election day.
Politics
3 days ago

Party colours shout loud to be seen on the ballot sheet

For political parties vying for voters' attention, colour may speak louder than words. The colours of their logos, that is.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Why Hlaudi didn't win the election yet, according to Hlaudi Politics
  2. Floyd Shivambu on Trevor Noah: 'He doesn't deserve to be dignified' Politics
  3. Councillor's house petrol-bombed on West Rand South Africa
  4. Headman is arrested for setting school alight in pre-election protest Politics
  5. 'Childish' Mandela offspring must get matric, not talk out of turn: Mandla Politics

Latest Videos

Elections 2019: What we know so far
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
X