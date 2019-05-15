I didn't know about Durban mayor's arrest, claims KZN premier-elect

In the more than four minute audio-clip, the two unidentified men are heard discussing at length Gumede's arrest in Zulu. They even claim that it was supposed to have taken place before the elections, but that a deal was struck that she be arrested after the vote.

One man, purporting to be a Hawks investigator, is heard saying: "Simbambe la emncane khona", which, loosely translated, means "she has no escape route now".

The other man responds: “Ngaze ngajabula lomama wamagwinya kade ngangithi akaboshwe." ("I’m so happy. I’ve been saying all along that this woman of sweeteners must be arrested.")

He goes on to say that Gumede does not have any support now, to which the other one says she knew the investigators were waiting until after the elections to arrest her.

The alleged Hawks investigator then replies that Gumede was supposed to have been arrested last week but "we thought that they would think we’re playing politics, but we're not playing politics and decided to leave her".

He goes on to say that some municipal councillors would be arrested soon.