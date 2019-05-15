Only two women premiers a 'step backwards' for ANC

The commission considered the ANC's announcement of the new premiers on Monday as a "deviation from its commitment to promote 50/50 gender representation in the appointment of provincial premiers".

"It is the commission's considered view that this decision is a regressive move in terms of the challenge of promoting gender equality in SA politics, especially at the highest levels of decision-making in government. The post of provincial premier is of critical importance, not merely for reasons of political symbolism, but also because it is the highest political office at the second tier of government in SA," Baloyi said.

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) said on Monday it had instructed that all speakers of provincial legislatures be women.

"The NEC further agreed that in provinces where premiers are men, then at least 60% of the provincial executive must be women," said ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

The commission said it "acknowledges" the ANC commitment to "balance this reduction in the number of female premiers by appointing female speakers at the provincial legislatures" but said it is "hardly an equivalent substitute or trade-off".

"The post of speaker at the provincial legislature, although important, does not bear the same constitutional, legislative and political authority as that of provincial premier."