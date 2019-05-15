Politics

Only two women premiers a 'step backwards' for ANC

15 May 2019 - 10:08 By Nico Gous
The Commission for Gender Equality on Tuesday called on the ANC to reconsider the premier appointments after only two women were elected as provincial premiers.
The Commission for Gender Equality on Tuesday called on the ANC to reconsider the premier appointments after only two women were elected as provincial premiers.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lucky Morajane

It was a "disappointment" and "a step backwards" that the ANC disregarded its own policy in appointing five male premiers in seven of the provinces won by the party in the elections.

That is the view of the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) which on Tuesday called on the ANC to reconsider the appointments.

"These appointments are clearly a step backwards in the fight for gender equality and 50/50 balance in political representation between men and women in this year's elections," commission spokesperson Javu Baloyi said.

PODCAST | The arrogance of the ANC

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

The commission said the ruling party had assured it and others during a conference on women's participation and representation in this year's elections "about its internal policy that will guide the party in ensuring that gender parity is adhered to".

"The ANC has indicated that it used gender parity as a criterion and the commission had anticipated that 50/50 representation where the party governs would be reached," said Baloyi.

ANC to stick to gender premier split - but what about Cyril’s men?

Political analysts say the ANC’s national executive committee may not be able to avoid appointing a 50/50 gender premier split in eight of the ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

The commission considered the ANC's announcement of the new premiers on Monday as a "deviation from its commitment to promote 50/50 gender representation in the appointment of provincial premiers".

"It is the commission's considered view that this decision is a regressive move in terms of the challenge of promoting gender equality in SA politics, especially at the highest levels of decision-making in government. The post of provincial premier is of critical importance, not merely for reasons of political symbolism, but also because it is the highest political office at the second tier of government in SA," Baloyi said.

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) said on Monday it had instructed that all speakers of provincial legislatures be women. 

"The NEC further agreed that in provinces where premiers are men, then at least 60% of the provincial executive must be women," said ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

The commission said it "acknowledges" the ANC commitment to "balance this reduction in the number of female premiers by appointing female speakers at the provincial legislatures" but said it is "hardly an equivalent substitute or trade-off".

"The post of speaker at the provincial legislature, although important, does not bear the same constitutional, legislative and political authority as that of provincial premier."

MORE:

ANALYSIS: Battered DA, louder EFF – see you in parliament, ANC

What does a battered and bruised DA and a bigger and louder EFF mean for the political scene now?
Politics
1 week ago

Dispute at ANC NEC meeting over premiership of North West

A dispute over who should be the premier of the North West emerged at a special ANC national executive committee meeting on Monday as a proposal that ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

ANC decides on premiers - and 5 of the 7 are men

The ANC’s National Executive Committee has announced that five of the seven premier candidates agreed upon will be male.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'Stunning incompetence, irrationality and negligence': Gordhan slams public ... Politics
  2. Probe into Transnet 'irregularities' pointed directly at Brian Molefe Politics
  3. Zamani Saul pledges to de-'tender'-ise Northern Cape Politics
  4. WATCH | It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP Politics
  5. Pravin Gordhan asks court to set aside public protector's finding against him Politics

Latest Videos

It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP
'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
X