WATCH LIVE | Transnet acting CEO in the hot seat at Zondo commission

Up next in the hot seat at the state capture inquiry is Transnet's group acting chief executive officer, Mohammed Mahomedy.

During the testimony of the parastatal's board chairperson, Popo Molefe, it was revealed that an engineer who had worked at Transnet for 21 years was replaced by a teacher.

Making an observation about the prevalence of state capture at Transnet, Molefe told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday last week that the starting point was to make sure the "decision-maker" was captured.