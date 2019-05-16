SACP 'predicted' eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's run-in with the law

The SA Communist Party (SACP) in KZN says it had predicted that eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede would find herself in legal hot water.

During a media briefing on Thursday, the party's provincial secretary, Themba Mthembu, was asked if the SACP believed Gumede should step down following her arrest on corruption charges.

"As a matter of principle, the ANC has an integrity committee that should deal with this …We predicted this. We don't want to lie, we predicted that this would happen," said Mthembu.

Gumede appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday where she faces charges of fraud and corruption relating to a R208m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender awarded in 2016.

The media briefing was called after the party held its provincial executive meeting on Sunday May 12.