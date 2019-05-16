WATCH | 'It's not a new dawn, it's an old Vaseline' - five highlights from Julius Malema's presser

From joining forces with the DA, to President Cyril Ramaphosa not finishing his term, and the rise of the FF+, Julius Malema was blunt while sharing his views during a media conference at the EFF's head office in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The EFF leader spoke about negotiations with the DA to formally partner in governing Tshwane and Johannesburg, as well as the rise of the FF+ "due to white privilege being threatened".