WATCH | 'It's not a new dawn, it's an old Vaseline' - five highlights from Julius Malema's presser

16 May 2019 - 17:50 By timeslive

From joining forces with the DA, to President Cyril Ramaphosa not finishing his term, and the rise of the FF+, Julius Malema was blunt while sharing his views during a media conference at the EFF's head office in Johannesburg on Thursday. 

The EFF leader spoke about negotiations with the DA to formally partner in governing Tshwane and Johannesburg, as well as the rise of the FF+ "due to white privilege being threatened".

DA, EFF in talks about installing a red beret mayor in Tshwane

EFF leader Julius Malema said on Thursday that his party was in negotiations with the DA to formally partner in governing Tshwane and Johannesburg.
