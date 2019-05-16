Politics

WATCH LIVE | Transnet acting CEO back in the hot seat at state capture inquiry

16 May 2019 - 08:46 By TimesLIVE

Transnet acting group chief executive officer Mohammed Mahomedy is due to continue his testimony at the state capture inquiry on Thursday.

He told the inquiry on Wednesday that key roleplayers at the state-owned enterprise and certain companies acted to the detriment of Transnet's best interests.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Mahomedy made the statement in his affidavit to the commission, parts of which were read by advocate Phillip Mokoena, who was leading evidence. Mahomedy was the group's acting chief financial officer when he penned the affidavit.

"I understand that there was a system where a set of key roleplayers and Transnet executives, board members and certain companies acted in consult to the detriment of Transnet's best interests," Mahomedy said.

He then described various transactions which flouted the company's normal procurement processes. These transactions are now under the spotlight at Transnet.

MORE

State capture: Transnet agreements 'went straight to the board for approval, bypassing managers'

Transnet acting group chief executive officer Mohammed Mahomedy told the state capture inquiry on Wednesday that key roleplayers at the state-owned ...
Politics
1 day ago

Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Anoj Singh 'architects of state capture' at Transnet

There were three basic pillars upon which the model of state capture at Transnet was built.
Politics
1 week ago

Collusion trumped qualifications and skills in state capture project, says Popo Molefe

Transnet board chairman Popo Molefe has outlined a pattern of state capture at the state-owned company which included replacing competent leaders ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. State capture company got R227m 'for work Transnet should have done itself' Politics
  2. Early risers can join Ramaphosa's inauguration at Loftus - here's how Politics
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration 'will cost R100m less' than Zuma's Politics
  4. Verwoerd's grandson: judge me on my ideals, not my grandfather's Politics
  5. Supra Mahumapelo on his new book, ANC losses and Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha
X