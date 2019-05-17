Mayor mourns former eThekwini chief whip Stanley Xulu

Embattled Durban mayor Zandile Gumede has expressed sadness at the death of former ANC eThekwini chief whip and executive committee member Stanley Xulu.

She said the party would mourn him by working towards unity.

In a statement on Friday, Gumede said Xulu, who served as ANC regional chairperson while she was the regional treasurer, died at a time when the organisation was going through a period of reflection.

"His passing comes at a time when we were having deep reflection on the current situation of our region in a quest to promote unity. He is one of the leaders who have been instrumental in starting engagements that will unite this region," said Gumede.

"In his wonderful memory, we will continue to rebuild and unite the movement and the alliance in the region and province, because unity is sacrosanct. We will use this mourning period to reflect and work towards unity."