Transnet execs changed locomotive business case to favour Guptas'

A business case for the purchase of 100 locomotives was extensively changed by Transnet's executives to favour a Gupta-linked Chinese company, China South Rail.

This is according to former Transnet engineer Francis Callard who told the state capture inquiry on Friday that the state-owned company's executives had misled its board acquisitions and disposals committee when it presented a business case motivating that the purchase of 100 electric trains be confined to China South Rail (CSR).

Callard developed the original business case which argued that the contract be confined to a Japanese consortium, Mitsui, which had previously supplied identical trains to Transnet.

However, the case which was eventually presented to the board for approval was significantly different.