Zindzi Mandela is tired of people questioning her political loyalty

A picture of the Mandelas and EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu on social media sparked speculation on whether the family had left the ANC for the EFF.

In his caption, Mpofu hinted that Zindzi and her sister, Zenani, may have considered voting EFF.

Mpofu said he had been invited to contest for the May 8 general elections in Orlando West, Soweto, where Madikizela-Mandela had lived.