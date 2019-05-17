Zindzi Mandela is tired of people questioning her political loyalty
The daughter of late struggle veterans Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and former president Nelson Mandela, Zindzi, has had it with tweeps questioning her loyalty to the ANC.
On Wednesday, Mandela took to Twitter to express her frustration with this.
Why is my political loyalty being questioned by every Tom, Dick and Sobhuza?! Exhausting...— Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) May 15, 2019
Like her mother, Zindzi and Julius Malema are close, so much so that she often calls him her brother and supports his political pursuits publicly.
As a matter of fact #BothMyParents loved Julius too! https://t.co/UlQ6WbRo32— Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) May 15, 2019
A picture of the Mandelas and EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu on social media sparked speculation on whether the family had left the ANC for the EFF.
In his caption, Mpofu hinted that Zindzi and her sister, Zenani, may have considered voting EFF.
Mpofu said he had been invited to contest for the May 8 general elections in Orlando West, Soweto, where Madikizela-Mandela had lived.
Today I was invited to do a Door-to-Door visit somewhere in Orlando West...— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) March 31, 2019
April is going to be a rather difficult month but these two voters are.. almost in the bag??
Watch this space!👀#RadicalChange pic.twitter.com/X0VySanfFl