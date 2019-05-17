Politics

Zindzi Mandela is tired of people questioning her political loyalty

17 May 2019 - 07:38 By Cebelihle Bhengu
EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu with Zenani (left) and Zindzi Mandela.
EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu with Zenani (left) and Zindzi Mandela.
Image: Twitter/Dali Mpofu

The daughter of late struggle veterans Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and former president Nelson Mandela, Zindzi, has had it with tweeps questioning her loyalty to the ANC.

On Wednesday, Mandela took to Twitter to express her frustration with this.

Like her mother, Zindzi and Julius Malema are close, so much so that she often calls him her brother and supports his political pursuits publicly.

A picture of the Mandelas and EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu on social media sparked speculation on whether the family had left the ANC for the EFF.

In his caption, Mpofu hinted that Zindzi and her sister, Zenani, may have considered voting EFF.

Mpofu said he had been invited to contest for the May 8 general elections in Orlando West, Soweto, where Madikizela-Mandela had lived.

