Ace Magashule was a joker in our campaign, says ANC's Western Cape elections boss

"Extremely damaging" is the way ANC Western Cape elections boss Ebrahim Rasool describes party secretary general Ace Magashule's involvement in its recent election campaign in the province.

“It was disappointing that the challenges and threats have been more internal rather than external from the DA,” Rasool told top ANC officials in a letter penned just 12 days before the May 8 elections.

Magashule courted controversy while campaigning there in April. In one instance he gave a potential voter R400, and in another instance, he told voters not to elect an umlungu (white person).

