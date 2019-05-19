Politics

Ramaphosa set to bite the Bathabile bullet and dump Dlamini from cabinet

19 May 2019 - 00:00 By QAANITAH HUNTER and SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA
Bathabile Dlamini may not make it into Cyril Ramaphosa's new cabinet.
Bathabile Dlamini may not make it into Cyril Ramaphosa's new cabinet.
Image: Supplied

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announces his new cabinet next week expect the unexpected - including the possible omission of deputy president David Mabuza, and women's minister Bathabile Dlamini.

The exclusion of Dlamini is likely to send shockwaves through the ANC community, not least because she is currently in the powerful position of ANC Women's League president, but sources close to the president say he is willing to risk retribution from structures that support Dlamini by omitting her from the line-up.

Those who are assured a spot in Ramaphosa’s cabinet include new faces such as David Masondo, Ronald Lamola and Zizi Kodwa.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.


Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R80 per month or try our R15 day pass

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa set to bite the Bathabile bullet and dump Dlamini from cabinet Politics
  2. Ace Magashule was a joker in our campaign, says ANC's Western Cape elections ... Politics
  3. How we can do better at reversing apartheid’s legacies Politics
  4. Will a new presidential advisory unit improve policy? Politics
  5. Disgruntled ANC KZN members want leader to accept memorandum Politics

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X