Salim Essa: the state-capture mastermind in the shadows

Should the Gupta brothers Atul, Rajesh and Ajay ever find themselves in the dock, they'll have to leave some room for Number Four: Salim Aziz Essa. He's the spider at the centre of the state-capture web, from where he and his accomplices plundered the coffers of the state's most important cash cows: Eskom, Transnet, Denel and other state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Then Essa, barely 40 years old, hid the proceeds in a variety of bank accounts that funnelled the money to Dubai, a centre of international finance, reports Jacques Pauw in the May 17 edition of Afrikaans online weekly Vrye Weekblad.

Essa – recently described by a potential business partner as "a teenager with jeans and All-Stars" – was the Gupta cadre who had to create shell corporations to act as platforms for tax avoidance and money laundering, and who opened bank accounts to hide illegal revenue.