Mzansi not impressed with Nomvula Mokonyane's return to Parliament
South Africans are far from impressed by the return of Nomvula Mokonyane to parliament.
Her appointment as Parliament's chair of chairpersons has resulted in people calling out President Cyril Ramaphosa for "rewarding" her.
Mokonyane has been implicated in allegations of state capture by Angelo Agrizzi, former COO of African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa.
Her new position will involve overseeing National Assembly committees, approving trips and presiding over plenary sessions of the assembly.
The appointment resulted in Mokonyane jumping straight to the Twitter trends list.
Nomvula Mokonyane got promotion, she’s now the boss of all parliamentary chairpersons— Thabiso. 👑 (@ThabisooT_) May 20, 2019
ANC is just a joke organization and this puppet @CyrilRamaphosa is just equally useless #ANCNEC
Nomvula Mokonyane is implicated in Bosasa state capture and yet the ANC NEC reward her with chair of chairs position🤨. This new dawn of Silili is a big. Any recommendation that will be made from Zondo Commission will not be implemented, I tell you🤞🏿— Austin Matamela (@2019VoteEFF) May 20, 2019
Ms Nomvula Mokonyane walking into parliament. Not just the Chair. Chair of chairs. She’s thee Chair of All Chairs. pic.twitter.com/Xfebfqvh66— Mbali Macu (@baaambi7) May 20, 2019
Nomvula Mokonyane.— Joseph Lerubako (@lerubako) May 20, 2019
The first of her name. The Chair Of Chairs. The Drinker Of Whiskeys. The receiver of Meats. The Embezzler Of Funds. The Looter Of Nine Provinces. The Survivor Of Reshuffles. The Dodger Of Courts. #ANCNEC #GoT pic.twitter.com/9dfoQO8N0g
Mme Nomvula Mokonyane of the @MYANC has been deployed to be the Chair of Chairs 🤣🤣🤣🤣#ANCNEC pic.twitter.com/BTr0ZvTpZa— Sibusiso Mtungwa (@SibusisoMtungwa) May 20, 2019