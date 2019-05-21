Mzansi not impressed with Nomvula Mokonyane's return to Parliament

South Africans are far from impressed by the return of Nomvula Mokonyane to parliament.

Her appointment as Parliament's chair of chairpersons has resulted in people calling out President Cyril Ramaphosa for "rewarding" her.

Mokonyane has been implicated in allegations of state capture by Angelo Agrizzi, former COO of African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa.

Her new position will involve overseeing National Assembly committees, approving trips and presiding over plenary sessions of the assembly.

The appointment resulted in Mokonyane jumping straight to the Twitter trends list.