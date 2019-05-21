Politics

Mzansi not impressed with Nomvula Mokonyane's return to Parliament

21 May 2019 - 12:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Soon-to-be-former sanitation and environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane is headed back to parliament despite being heavily implicated in state capture.
Soon-to-be-former sanitation and environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane is headed back to parliament despite being heavily implicated in state capture.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

South Africans are far from impressed by the return of Nomvula Mokonyane to parliament.

Her appointment as Parliament's chair of chairpersons has resulted in people calling out President Cyril Ramaphosa for "rewarding" her.

Mokonyane has been implicated in allegations of  state capture by Angelo Agrizzi, former COO of African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa.  

 Her new position will involve overseeing National Assembly committees, approving trips and presiding over plenary sessions of the assembly.

The appointment resulted in Mokonyane jumping straight to the Twitter trends list.

MORE

Thandi Modise set to become speaker of the National Assembly

Thandi Modise is set to become the new speaker of the National Assembly when it convenes on Wednesday.
Politics
19 hours ago

ANC NEC: Everything you need to know

The parliamentary candidates were nominated by the party’s provincial leaders from all the provinces, except the Western Cape
Politics
5 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa's tough cabinet choices

Deputy President David Mabuza could be a surprise omission and women's minister Bathabile Dlamini might be axed from President Cyril Ramaphosa's ...
News
2 days ago

A pause for a little horse trading and greedy decisions

So, this Saturday Cyril Ramaphosa will be inaugurated at Loftus Versfeld. It's cheaper than the Union Buildings and just down the road
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Most read

  1. What you need to know about speaker of parliament Thandi Modise Politics
  2. Mzansi not impressed with Nomvula Mokonyane's return to Parliament Politics
  3. ANC NEC: Everything you need to know Politics
  4. 'Astonished' public protector wants to challenge Estina ruling in ConCourt Politics
  5. Prosecuting Shaik was a ‘test’ before they came after me: Zuma Politics

Latest Videos

Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
Jacob and Duduzane Zuma arrive at Pietermaritzburg High Court
X