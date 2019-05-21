What you need to know about speaker of parliament Thandi Modise
South Africans shared their opinions following the announcement that Thandi Modise will be the speaker of the National Assembly.
Modise, who is the current chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), was nominated by the ANC to be the new speaker at a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Cape Town on Monday.
She will take over from Baleka Mbete on Wednesday.
Here's what you need to know about Modise.
Serving in parliament
No stranger to parliament, Modise served as chairperson of the portfolio committee on defence and the joint standing committee on defence, before being elected on May 22 2014 as chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).
Farm of "horror"
In July 2014‚ the NSPCA obtained a warrant to inspect animals on a farm in the North West province belonging to Modise. This after the organisation received a tip-off that animals on the property had been abandoned.
Andries Venter, inspector in the National SPCA's farm animals' unit, said it was the worst case of farm animal cruelty he had seen in 20 years with the NSPCA.
The NSPCA found 79 dead animals, including 58 pigs. It managed to save 30 sheep and goats, nine geese and 16 chickens.
Animal cruelty charges
In April, AfriForum's private prosecution unit said it was ready to take Modise to trial on behalf of the NSPCA for animal abuse.
She is expected to appear in the Potchefstroom Regional Court on June 21.
Twitter reactions to Modise's new position:
Honorable MP @NalediChirwa please don't allow that NA speaker @ThandiModise to abuse you like she abused animals#SPCA— Mpho Edward Morokolo (@edwardkolobe) May 20, 2019
By Picking Thandi Modise it is clear that the ANC caucus does not intend to hold the executive to account. They’re preemptively putting her up as a barrier to opposition MPs endeavors to do so https://t.co/abKqxTu2gz— Land or Death (@bubhezi) May 20, 2019
I like Mme Thandi Modise. Her impartiality however will be 'her death' should she not be ready to listen with limited bias. We cant expect her to be entirely non-partisan. It's naturally impossible. On the flip side, Ntate #LechesaTsenoli and MaKhaula will keep us live! #ANCNEC— #IamCaster (@Siwa_Mbara) May 20, 2019