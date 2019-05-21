Politics

What you need to know about speaker of parliament Thandi Modise

21 May 2019 - 12:02 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Thandi Modise takes over as speaker of parliament on Wednesday despite the fact that she will appear in court to face criminal charges on June 21.
Image: Trevor Samson/Business Day

South Africans shared their opinions following the announcement that Thandi Modise will be the speaker of the National Assembly.

Modise, who is the current chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), was nominated by the ANC to be the new speaker at a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Cape Town on Monday.

She will take over from Baleka Mbete on Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know about Modise.

Serving in parliament

No stranger to parliament, Modise served as chairperson of the portfolio committee on defence and the joint standing committee on defence, before being elected on May 22 2014 as chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Farm of "horror"

In July 2014‚ the NSPCA obtained a warrant to inspect animals on a farm in the North West province belonging to Modise. This after the organisation received a tip-off that animals on the property had been abandoned.

Andries Venter, inspector in the National SPCA's farm animals' unit, said it was the worst case of farm animal cruelty he had seen in 20 years with the NSPCA.

The NSPCA found 79 dead animals, including 58 pigs. It managed to save 30 sheep and goats, nine geese and 16 chickens.

Animal cruelty charges

In April, AfriForum's private prosecution unit said it was ready to take Modise to trial on behalf of the NSPCA  for animal abuse.

She is expected to appear in the Potchefstroom Regional Court on June 21.

Twitter reactions to Modise's new position:

MORE

