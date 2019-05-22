A morning of bungling as MPs nominate candidates for speaker of the National Assembly

Newly elected MPs are voting for the position of National Assembly speaker in a secret ballot after the DA nominated its member, Richard Majola, to challenge the ANC's Thandi Modise for the position.

The two parties made their nominations just before the lunch break on Wednesday, following a swearing-in ceremony presided over by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, during which new and returning MPs took the oath of office.

But the nomination was not without glitches, as both the ANC and the DA committed administrative gaffes that were picked up by the chief justice and parliamentary officials assisting him.

Modise was nominated by planning, monitoring and evaluation minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, with former tourism minister Derek Hanekom seconding her candidacy.

After Modise accepted the nomination, the chief justice pointed out an administration error on the part of the governing party.