Deputy president David Mabuza asks not to be sworn in as ANC MP

ANC deputy president David Mabuza has asked not to be sworn in as a member of parliament.

This was announced on Wednesday morning by ANC presidency head Zizi Kodwa ahead of a swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday of newly elected MPs by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

In a statement, Kodwa said Mabuza had decided to "postpone" his taking of the oath of office until he had addressed the ANC's integrity commission, which has red-flagged him and other party figures as not suitable to represent the governing ANC in parliament.

Kodwa said Mabuza had sent his request to the ANC top six office-bearers, which include President Cyril Ramaphosa, and they had agreed to it.