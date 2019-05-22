IN PICTURES | MPs dance and joke their way into the history books

The National Assembly was a hive of activity on Wednesday morning as chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng presided over the swearing-in of members of parliament.

The parliamentarians showed their excitement, sharing jokes and dancing as they stood before the chief justice to take the oath. Some took things more seriously, opting to focus exclusively on the task at hand.

Earlier in the day statements were released that David Mabuza and Nomvula Mokonyane would not be sworn in.