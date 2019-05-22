Mayor who faced Sindiso Magaqa murder charges elected KZN deputy speaker

The appointment of Mluleki Ndobe as deputy speaker in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Wednesday has ruffled feathers.

The provincial legislature sat for the first time on Wednesday for the swearing-in of Sihle Zikalala as premier, as well as speakers and new MPLs.

Zikalala hailed his election as a responsibility to serve the people of the province, rather than a position. Delivering his acceptance speech after being sworn in by KZN judge president Achmat Jappie in the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday, Zikalala pledged that he would not disappoint the people.

"I'm conscious of the fact that this is not a position but rather a responsibility to serve our people," he said.