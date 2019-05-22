Politics

Power to the new generation: three young MPs you need to know

22 May 2019 - 17:34 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Naledi Chirwa is among the youngest members to join the country's sixth parliament.
Naledi Chirwa is among the youngest members to join the country's sixth parliament.
Image: Instagram/Naledi Chirwa

The swearing in of MPs is under way and the inclusion of younger members by the top three parties, the DA, ANC and EFF, is one of the issues dominating conversations. 

Here are three youngsters who will be calling the shots in parly:

Sibongiseni Ngcobo - DA

At just 23 years old, Sibongiseni Ngcobo from Bulwer in KZN will be the youngest member of parliament after serving as a party's councillor, an experience which he described as eye-opening.

In an interview with SABC, Ngcobo said he has been passionate about politics since he was in primary school.

"Martin Luther King inspired me when he said our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter. I then said to myself, I have to be in politics and help people."

Naledi Chirwa - EFF

Naledi Chirwa, 25, is among the group of student activists who were at the forefront of the #FeesMustFall movement which advocated for free higher education for poor students. 

Chirwa is an actor, feminist and EFF student activist. In 2016, she was arrested during the violent #FeesMustFall protests while she was studying drama at the University of Pretoria where she was later suspended. She is currently the party's media and communications officer for the student command. 

Nompendulo Mkhatshwa - ANC

Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, 25, like Chirwa rose to prominence through the #FeesMustFall protests in 2015.  Even then she was open about her love for the ANC and wore the party's doek during protests, on magazine covers and in magazine interviews. 

Mkhatshwa studied towards a bachelor of science at Wits University, where she was the leader of the SRC. She was number 101 on the ANC national list of party members heading to parliament. 

MORE

Mama Action and Daddy Cool will run the parliamentary show

Parliament launched off Tuesday into the great unknown with new pilots in the cockpit.
Ideas
11 hours ago

Baleka Mbete and Malusi Gigaba decline parliamentary seats

Baleka Mbete will not to take up her seat in the National Assembly - and neither will Malusi Gigaba.
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | The most controversial politicians in the ANC's top 10

Whether it’s alleged corruption scandals or alleged bribes, these politicians have sure stirred up their fair share of debate.
Politics
6 hours ago

Deputy president David Mabuza asks not to be sworn in as ANC MP

ANC deputy president David Mabuza has asked not to be sworn in as a member of parliament.
Politics
8 hours ago

Twitter in stitches over President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'jealous down' comment

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Julius Malema on the EFF's growth. The party will have 44 seats in the sixth parliament.
Politics
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Power to the new generation: three young MPs you need to know Politics
  2. Thandi Modise becomes speaker as Cyril Ramaphosa gets his job back Politics
  3. Mayor who faced Sindiso Magaqa murder charges elected KZN deputy speaker Politics
  4. IN PICTURES | MPs dance and joke their way into the history books Politics
  5. A morning of bungling as MPs nominate candidates for speaker of the National ... Politics

Latest Videos

SA's sixth parliament sworn in
Twitter in stitches over President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'jealous down' comment
X