SA reacts as Malusi Gigaba and Baleka Mbete bow out of parliament

22 May 2019 - 10:51 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete.
Former National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete.
Image: Esa Alexander

Social media went into a frenzy after former National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete and controversial former minister Malusi Gigaba declined parliamentary seats.

The two turned down their seats just hours after the ANC held its first caucus meeting on Tuesday.

Here are some reactions:

