Ekurhuleni puts aside R50bn to grow economy, deliver services

"If the trend continues like this, the reality is that we may find ourselves in a position where we can no longer cross-subsidise the poor."

Water tariffs will continue to increase in line with the pronouncement by Rand Water. The city has proposed an increase of 15%. Sanitation tariffs will rise by 11% while refuse tariffs are expected to jump by 7.5%.

Although the city has not increased cemetery and crematoria tariffs in the past five years, the city will now introduce an increase of 5.2% for residents and 6.5% for nonresidents. Xhakaza said this was due to the need to maintain cemeteries.

"It is imperative that our people are reminded that these tariffs are the backbone of our machinery to deliver quality and sustained services. That is why payment of services by those who can afford remains critical," Xhakaza pleaded, urging those who cannot afford to pay to register for the indigent assistance programme.

Xhakaza said the vulnerable and indigent members of society will be catered for in line with the city’s pro-poor agenda introduced after the local government elections in 2016.

"Once again the city will shoulder the cost of R4bn for the social package. This we do because we believe in a better life for all."