'Madiba will be proud': eight apt quotes from Cyril Ramaphosa's speech

President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to put the needs of South Africans first and to work closely with the leaders of opposition parties when he delivered his address in parliament on Wednesday.

Here are eight powerful quotes from his speech:

We must rise above

"The people of this country expect us to work together, they expect us to collaborate, they also expect us to build consensus and to effect change. They expect us to find solutions, solutions where people might believe that the difficulties are intractable, but they expect us to tackle those difficult issues and find solutions for them."

The house must be in order

"We must deal with each other with honour, with dignity and respect. That is what people expect. They also would like us to respect their wishes. As we debate here, they don't want to see a house that [as you said Malema] could degenerate into chaos."