Thuli Madonsela for deputy president? It's a 'hell yeah' from SA
South Africans have thrown former public protector Thuli Madonsela's name into the ring for deputy president, after David Mabuza requested a postponement of his swearing-in to the position.
Taking to Twitter, hopefuls said because of the work she had done to expose corruption and state capture between 2009 and 2016, Madonsela would get the house and its members in order.
The former public protector's name jumped to the Twitter trends list after radio host Bruce Whitfield interviewed Business Leadership SA COO Busisiwe Mavuso.
"I hear then name of Thuli Madonsela has been mentioned [for deputy president]. We think she would be a brilliant, brilliant appointment," said Mavuso.
Madonsela has previously said she would not enter politics,
I'm in approval of Prof Thuli Madonsela as Deputy President of RSA. It's a yes from me!— MoKaptein (@CaptainMyza) May 23, 2019
I guess Honorable Thuli Madonsela will be Deputy President of South Africa 😋✌ #WomenAreGreatLeaders— Pst. Mufasa (@LloydMakaringe) May 23, 2019
Thuli Madonsela being deputy president would be great for the economy, she has respect of the international community. Perhaps our governance indicators will score higher, maybe there'll be better performance. Kodwa GDP growth doesn't guarantee immediate wellbeing of people— Dikeledi A. Mokoena (@TheRealDikeledi) May 23, 2019
Making NDZ deputy president will be indirectly, protecting JZ from being held accountable for his criminal charges. He (JZ) endorsed her to run against Cyril. She’s indebted to him for that move. I endorse Dr Thuli Madonsela go deputy president of the republic.— Kgopotso wisely (@kgopotso_wisely) May 23, 2019
Please let it be true that Thuli Madonsela is genuinely in the running to be deputy president. 🙏🏽— Abigail_🇿🇦 (@GlassPearl) May 23, 2019
If Thuli Madonsela is Deputy President I will forever Vote for ANC...— A Global Citizen 🇿🇦🌈 (@NtandoJizana) May 23, 2019