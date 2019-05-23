Vosho in parliament: Mzansi reacts to Juju's grand entrance

EFF leader Julius Malema left social media in stitches after he performed a dance move in parliament on Wednesday while his party's MPs were being sworn in.

Some hailed him a man of his word after he kept his promise that he and his party members would enter parliament doing the vosho.

According to The Citizen, Malema told journalists to watch out. This after he rubbed in his party’s growth to those he accused of doing everything in their power to “destroy” the EFF.

“Singena nge vosho (we are entering with a vosho). We are going to parliament,” he said.

Here are some top reactions: