Vosho in parliament: Mzansi reacts to Juju's grand entrance
EFF leader Julius Malema left social media in stitches after he performed a dance move in parliament on Wednesday while his party's MPs were being sworn in.
Some hailed him a man of his word after he kept his promise that he and his party members would enter parliament doing the vosho.
According to The Citizen, Malema told journalists to watch out. This after he rubbed in his party’s growth to those he accused of doing everything in their power to “destroy” the EFF.
“Singena nge vosho (we are entering with a vosho). We are going to parliament,” he said.
Here are some top reactions:
even if it looks like a frog jump it's still a #vosho 😎 pic.twitter.com/7J3fARRGcq— Pam_natey😍 (@PamelaMpofu1) May 22, 2019
😂😂😂 by the look of things my leader @Julius_S_Malema rehearsed that #vosho for days. It was proper 😂😂😂😂😂— Mats (@mats_mots) May 22, 2019
Looks like someone who is traspassing some white farm in the Bundus, taking chances against an electric fence. Oksalayo they call it #Vosho, whether it looks 'frogish' or 'jumpisting' we don't care. Haaa @Julius_S_Malema was delivering on a promise. pic.twitter.com/yQBTyUiNwq— Moses Moreroa (@MoreroaMoses) May 22, 2019
#Vosho People need to have a sense of humour that Vosho was not good but it's not that serious yooo lol— ⌛ 🇿🇦 ⏳ (@talu_lesley8) May 22, 2019
The way Malema does his Vosho gives me so much confidence in life😂😂.#EFFinParliament #Vosho— Livhuwani (@r_livhu) May 22, 2019
CIC @Julius_S_Malema being robust as always. We looking forward to your contribution sir in making sure that the executive is accountable to parliament and the people of SA. Great speech indeed. Make South Africa great 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦— African Son ⭕🇿🇦 (@thabang_one) May 22, 2019
Ungene nge #Vosho 😂#6thParliament #NationalAssembly https://t.co/H7X6t1J981