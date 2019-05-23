WATCH | 6 heartwarming moments from Ramaphosa's parliamentary address 'I'm so much in need of love'
President Cyril Ramaphosa used Wednesday's swearing-in of MPs to parliament to address each opposition leader individually.
Ramaphosa added a bit of flair to his messages, telling Patricia de Lille that "I am so much in need of love" and Mmusi Maimane that he wanted to collaborate, even telling the DA leader that his (Ramaphosa) second name is "collaborate".
Each leader smiled as they were mentioned, with chuckles being heard from MPs throughout the address.
Ramaphosa's speech got rousing applause and on social media he soon trended for adding lighter moments to the occasion .
Here's a snapshot of reactions.
Beautiful signs of unity shown by members of Parliament in song on this 6th Parliament! "Umhlaba wonke ezandleni zabantu!" Sikhokele @CyrilRamaphosa ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/pUDM5CNeus— Bongani Magawu (@bmagawu) May 23, 2019
President elect Cyril Ramaphosa officially our President, the new dawn starts today, we believe in you leadership— thulani twice (@twicengobese) May 23, 2019
Congratulations President of the People.....we are behind u whatever disturbing u in building South Africa please please please tell ur people so that we can deal with the situation..— Cedric Moela (@CedricMoela) May 23, 2019
YOU JUST HAVE TO LOVE THE SOUTH AFRICAN PARLIAMENT ..@Julius_S_Malema SPOKE FEARLESSLY YET HAD A LAUGH WITH @CyrilRamaphosa THE PRESIDENT.. HUGS FOLLOWED.. .. NIGERIA ON MY MIND— Sports Discourse (@SportsDiscuz) May 23, 2019