WATCH | 6 heartwarming moments from Ramaphosa's parliamentary address 'I'm so much in need of love'

President Cyril Ramaphosa used Wednesday's swearing-in of MPs to parliament to address each opposition leader individually.

Ramaphosa added a bit of flair to his messages, telling Patricia de Lille that "I am so much in need of love" and Mmusi Maimane that he wanted to collaborate, even telling the DA leader that his (Ramaphosa) second name is "collaborate".

Each leader smiled as they were mentioned, with chuckles being heard from MPs throughout the address.

Ramaphosa's speech got rousing applause and on social media he soon trended for adding lighter moments to the occasion .

Here's a snapshot of reactions.