Politics

WATCH LIVE | Former Transnet electrical engineer due back in state capture hot seat

23 May 2019 - 09:32 By TimesLIVE

Transnet's former electrical engineer Francis Callard is due back in the hot seat at the state capture commission on Thursday.

Earlier, Callard revealed to the Zondo commission that an increase of about R1bn in the cost of 100 locomotives from China South Rail (CSR) was "excessive and difficult to justify".


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

He further went on to say that he was handed an instruction in April 2014 by Transnet's then executive finance manager Yousuf Laher to draft a memorandum for the increase in the estimated total costs payable to the Chinese consortium from R3.8bn to R4.8bn.

This was for the controversial purchase of 100 electric locomotives.

