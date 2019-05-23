Western Cape premier Alan Winde's cabinet a mix of old and new

Politics

23 May 2019 - 11:44 By Dan Meyer
Western Cape premier Alan Winde with his new cabinet, from left, David Maynier, Ivan Meyer, Nomafrench Mbombo, Albert Fritz, Debbie Schafer, Bonginkosi Madikizela (concealed), Sharna Fernandez, Anroux Marais, Tertius Simmons, Anton Bredell and a sign-language interpreter.
Image: Dan Meyer

The Western Cape's new premier, Alan Winde of the DA, unveiled his cabinet on Thursday.

After being sworn in on Wednesday by the judge president of the Western Cape, John Hlophe, Winde said: "Tomorrow, I will be announcing the cabinet team that will undertake this journey with me.

"But I also hope to work in a constructive manner with the opposition in the Western Cape, to ensure we do justice to our role as members of the provincial legislature representing the people of the province."

Alan Winde is sworn in as premier of the Western Cape on May 22 2019.
Image: Twitter/Alan Winde

The 10 MECs who will serve in the first post-Helen Zille administration in a decade are: 

Agriculture: Ivan Meyer (formerly finance)

Education: Debbie Schäfer (retained)

Community safety: Albert Fritz (formerly social development)

Cultural affairs and sport: Anroux Marais (retained)

Finance and economic opportunities: David Maynier (formerly a DA MP)

Health: Nomafrench Mbombo (retained)

Human settlements: Tertius Simmons (formerly DA spokesperson for environmental affairs in the Western Cape)

Local government, environmental affairs and development planning: Anton Bredell (retained)

Social development: Sharna Fernandez (formerly speaker of the legislature)

Transport and public works: Bonginkosi Madikizela (formerly human settlements).

