Western Cape premier Alan Winde's cabinet a mix of old and new

The Western Cape's new premier, Alan Winde of the DA, unveiled his cabinet on Thursday.

After being sworn in on Wednesday by the judge president of the Western Cape, John Hlophe, Winde said: "Tomorrow, I will be announcing the cabinet team that will undertake this journey with me.

"But I also hope to work in a constructive manner with the opposition in the Western Cape, to ensure we do justice to our role as members of the provincial legislature representing the people of the province."