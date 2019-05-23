Who'll be No 2? That's for No 1 to decide, says Zizi Kodwa
The ANC's head of presidency Zizi Kodwa told TimesLIVE that South Africans would have to wait until Sunday to see who gets appointed as the deputy president.
He said this in response to widening speculation about who will be Ramaphosa's second in command after David Mabuza's unexpected move to postpone his swearing-in as an MP on Wednesday.
As things stand, Mabuza is not eligible to be appointed as the country's deputy president until he is sworn in or takes an oath of office as an MP.
While Kodwa did not deny this, he said Mabuza's postponement does not mean that he is out. "Mabuza's swearing-in postponement is just that, a postponement and not a resignation."
In trying to make sense of it all, the public took to social media to speculate on what this means. Names, including that of former public protector Thuli Madonsela, were thrown into the ring. Her appointment is not possible though. Section 91 (3) of the constitution does not allow for her to be appointed as the deputy president as she is not an existing member of the National Assembly nor is she on the ANC's parliamentary list.
On suggestions that Lindiwe Sisulu, Naledi Pandor or Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma could get the nod, Kodwa would not budge.
"President Cyril Ramaphosa will appoint a deputy president. Whether that person will be a male or female remains his choice," Kodwa said.