DA campaign manager Jonathan Moakes calls it quits

Maimane's and Moakes' detractors in the party accuse them of having run a weak campaign characterised by incoherent messaging on key issues such as land reform and economic policies like black economic empowerment and affirmative action.

But Moakes has rejected this, arguing he ran a good campaign and that the DA needed to decide "who it is and who it's fighting for" in its review of the May 8 results.

He said in the three months leading up to the elections, it has always been known in the party that he intended leaving shortly after the elections.

Sources also said there was a strong push within the party's federal council, its highest decision-making body between national congresses, for party CEO Paul Boughey and federal executive chairperson James Selfe to also step down.

Their opponents argue Boughey was also responsible for the weak campaign.

Selfe, they say, should now make way for new blood, after occupying the position for almost 20 years.

Boughey had previously been blamed for failing to come up with a strategy to counter the "Ramaphoria effect", a reference to President Cryril Ramaphosa's ability to attract support from outside the ANC traditional support base of black voters.

The DA's federal council is due to meet in a fortnight, where this issue, among others, is expected to generate a heated debate.

Moakes on Friday insisted that his resignation from the DA had nothing to do with the disastrous 2019 electoral performance.

Moakes said him and Boughey agreed three months ago that he would be free to leave after the elections, when he told him about his London job offer.

Moakes is joining global polling and political strategy firm Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research as vice president based in London.

The firm has previously been at the centre of historic electoral victories for former presidents such as Bill Clinton of the US in 1992 and Nelson Mandela in 1994.

Moakes rejected accusations that he ran a weak campaign and that he did not go into election mode with the right energy, given the job offer he had accepted three months before the polls.