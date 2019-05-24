Dali Mpofu slams ‘fools’ who mock EFF’s new MP Ringo Madlingozi

In his Facebook post, Mthethwa expressed how he felt “disgusted” by the reactions of ANC leaders and their treatment of Madlingozi.

Mthethwa said picking on Madlingozi showed “immaturity and political intolerance”.

“Their reactions towards him really embarrassed me when, as a country, regardless of our political affiliation, we need to rally behind the president of the Republic of South Africa in building a better country for all,” said Mthethwa.