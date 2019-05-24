Public protector flails Solly Msimanga for 'failing to apply his mind'

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has flailed former Tshwane executive mayor Solly Msimanga for failing to "apply his mind" in the controversial appointment of his former chief of staff, Marietha Aucamp, who did not have a post-matric qualification.

Mkhwebane said on Friday that Msimanga "should have reasonably known" that Aucamp did not have proper qualifications.

"He [Msimanga] should have obtained legal advice from his officials on appropriate ways to appoint staff in his office," said Mkhwebane.

"Instead he allowed the officials not to follow the normal recruitment and selection process including placing educational requirements and experience that Ms Aucamp did not possess, therefore prejudicing other candidates who were best qualified for the position."