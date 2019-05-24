What you need to know about the Western Cape provincial cabinet

DA victory

The DA won 55.45% at the Western Cape polls, securing the party 24 of the 42 seats.

Three new faces

Former DA National Assembly MP David Maynier is now finance and economic development MEC.

Former speaker of the Western Cape provincial parliament Sharna Fernandez is social development MEC.

Tertius Simmers, the former Eden district municipal councillor in the southern Cape, is the new human settlements MEC.

Old faces

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo and education MEC Debbie Schäfer remain in their positions, as do local government MEC Anton Bredell and sports and culture MEC Anroux Marais.

Former human settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has stepped in as transport and public works MEC.

Former social development MEC Albert Fritz is in charge of community safety and former finance MEC Ivan Meyer takes over the agriculture portfolio.