Zondo wants Hawks to look into R647m 'adjustment' to Transnet deal

The commission of inquiry into state capture instructed its legal team on Friday to contact the Hawks over damning testimony related to the tainted Transnet deal for locomotives.

Roberto Gonsalves, whose company was part of the CNR Consortium that entered into an agreement with Transnet on March 17 for the supply of 232 of the 465 diesel locomotives, at a contract price of R42m per locomotive, testified before the inquiry. The total cost was R9.7bn.

Gonsalves told the commission how about 10 days before the consortium submitted its final tender documents, a request from Transnet came through that the project be moved from Pretoria to Durban.

"We changed our prices accordingly, which added up to R9.7bn, in our final documents," he stated.