Politics

Zondo wants Hawks to look into R647m 'adjustment' to Transnet deal

24 May 2019 - 17:15 By LUYOLO MKENTANE
The commission of inquiry into state capture has heard damning evidence about a Transnet locomotive deal.
The commission of inquiry into state capture has heard damning evidence about a Transnet locomotive deal.
Image: Gallo Images

The commission of inquiry into state capture instructed its legal team on Friday to contact the Hawks over damning testimony related to the tainted Transnet deal for locomotives. 

Roberto Gonsalves, whose company was part of the CNR Consortium that entered into an agreement with Transnet on March 17 for the supply of 232 of the 465 diesel locomotives, at a contract price of R42m per locomotive, testified before the inquiry. The total cost was  R9.7bn.

Gonsalves told the commission how about 10 days before the consortium submitted its final tender documents, a request from Transnet came through that the project be moved from Pretoria to Durban.

"We changed our prices accordingly, which added up to R9.7bn, in our final documents," he stated.

Transnet execs changed locomotive business case to favour Guptas'

A business case for the purchase of 100 locomotives was extensively changed by Transnet's executives to favour a Gupta-linked Chinese company, China ...
Politics
1 week ago

"There was nothing to relocate when we were told that the delivery point must be changed from Pretoria to Durban," said Gonsalves.

"In my opinion, I don’t think we were entitled to the relocation costs. It’s not like there was this big crane that needed to be moved [to Durban]," he told Business Day on the sidelines of the inquiry.

Gonsalves told the commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, that their preference was to manufacture the locomotives at Pretoria’s industrial area of Koedoespoort.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The CNR Consortium charged Transnet a relocation fee of R9.7m, which was included in the total cost of R9.7bn, but this ballooned to R647m after a company called Bex was brought in by the CNR Consortium to negotiate the relocation price.

After Gonsalves had concluded his testimony on Friday, Zondo said: "We must alert the chair of Transnet of this evidence that we have heard."

"It's all taxpayers' monies, your money, all our monies, R647m, that's close to R1bn," said Zondo, who instructed the commission's legal team to get in contact with the head of the Hawks over the matter.

- BusinessLIVE

MORE

State capture: Transnet agreements 'went straight to the board for approval, bypassing managers'

Transnet acting group chief executive officer Mohammed Mahomedy told the state capture inquiry on Wednesday that key roleplayers at the state-owned ...
Politics
1 week ago

Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Anoj Singh 'architects of state capture' at Transnet

There were three basic pillars upon which the model of state capture at Transnet was built.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Zondo wants Hawks to look into R647m 'adjustment' to Transnet deal Politics
  2. Public protector flails Solly Msimanga for 'failing to apply his mind' Politics
  3. Top prosecutor Shamila Batohi wants solid cases, to rebuild NPA's credibility Politics
  4. IFP welcomes decision allowing dagga compound to be available without ... Politics
  5. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba lauds tainted politicians for stepping aside Politics

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X