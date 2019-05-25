The five labours of Cyril Ramaphosa

In 2017, two of the world's leading ratings agencies S&P Global and Fitch downgraded the country to sub-investment levels.

Ramaphosa, who enjoys support from the business community, has prioritised reform and economic revival. But he faces resistance from within his own party.

Addressing inequalities

With a population of 56.7 million people (2017), the country still has "one of the highest inequality rates in the world," the World Bank says.

The gulf between richest and poorest has widened since the end of apartheid 25 years ago, and skin colour still plays a defining role in job hiring.

Despite the emergence of a black middle class, 20 percent of black households live in extreme poverty, against 2.9 percent for white households, according to the South African Institute of Race Relations.

Between 2011 and 2015, three million more South Africans fell into poverty, according to a World Bank estimate.

Tackling graft

One of the biggest sources of public acrimony is over endemic corruption.

Graft scandals last year forced out Ramaphosa's predecessor, Jacob Zuma, and taint the moral stature of Nelson's Mandela's African National Congress (ANC).

Alleged corruption under Zuma -- known as "state capture" -- saw millions of dollars siphoned off through government and state agencies awarding fraudulent contracts to favoured companies in return for bribes.