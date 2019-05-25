Politics

Zuma 'too busy staying out of jail' to attend Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration

25 May 2019 - 11:53 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Former president Jacob Zuma did not attend Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration.
Former president Jacob Zuma did not attend Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Former president Jacob Zuma has snubbed the inauguration of his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, which is currently under way in Pretoria.

Zuma was among the former presidents, which include Thabo Mbeki, FW De Klerk and Kgalema Motlanthe, who were due to grace the event.

The official programme for the day had Zuma scheduled to arrive just after Motlanthe but instead, Zuma sent his wife, Bongi Ngema-Zuma.

This comes a day after Zuma hinted that he may not make it to the event.  Addressing his supporters outside the High Court in Pietermaritzburg at his corruption trial, Zuma said people should not be surprised if they do not see him – because he might be busy.

“If you don’t see me in some things, you must know I am busy. Tomorrow, the president is being inaugurated and there will be dignitaries and presidents. As they are inaugurating him, I am in jail. I don’t have time to go there because I am busy here, trying to stay out of jail,” said Zuma, speaking in isiZulu.

It is unprecedented for a former president to snub the event. Zuma’s predecessor, Mbeki, despite their frosty relationship, attended both his inaugurations in 2009 and 2014.

It is unclear whether Zuma had communicated that he would not be available for the event.

Cyril Ramaphosa was inaugurated as president of South Africa's sixth democratically-elected government on May 25 2019. This was the moment when Cyril Ramaphosa took the oath of office as president and signed the oath certificate.

MORE

Zuma says forced to sell socks to pay legal fees

Scandal-plagued South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma said Friday he is so broke he has had to sell clothes to raise legal fees to fight a ...
Politics
18 hours ago

Jacob Zuma's fate to be decided in three months

Former president Jacob Zuma will know the outcome of his application for a permanent stay of prosecution in "three months' time."
News
1 day ago

Key witness in Zuma case has vanished, says Thales

A key witness in the corruption case against Jacob Zuma has disappeared while a second will not be able to testify because he suffers from ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Zuma is 'feeling very bad' about corruption case against him Politics
  2. Cyril's promise: 'There will be action' Politics
  3. WATCH | The moment Cyril Ramaphosa became president of South Africa Politics
  4. Zuma 'too busy staying out of jail' to attend Ramaphosa's presidential ... Politics
  5. WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as president Politics

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X