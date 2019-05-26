Politics

David Mabuza pleads for his name to be cleared

26 May 2019 - 00:00 By QAANITAH HUNTER and APHIWE DEKLERK
ANC deputy president David Mabuza has defended himself against the party's integrity commission's report.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's unveiling of his new cabinet on Monday, ANC deputy president David Mabuza and party national chair Gwede Mantashe on Friday appeared before the ANC's integrity commission in a desperate attempt to clear their names.

Mabuza asked the commission to meet with him, and it is believed that he defended himself against the commission's less-than-glowing report on his integrity. Mabuza also asked the ANC to postpone his swearing-in as an MP until his name had been cleared.

The commission is expected to release its report on Mabuza and 21 others to Luthuli House on Tuesday.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.


