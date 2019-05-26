Ramaphosa delays the announcement of his new cabinet

South Africans will have to wait a bit longer before finding out who their new ministers and deputy ministers will be.

The presidency announced on Sunday evening that Ramaphosa will only announce the members of the new executive later in the week.

All indications were that the president would have announced the cabinet on Monday.

“The Constitution of the Republic stipulates that the President must assume office within five days of being elected by the National Assembly – and thereafter appoint a Cabinet and assign its powers and functions,” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said.

After Ramaphosa was inaugurated on Saturday, the jobs of all ministers and deputy ministers ended.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa is emphatic that the new executive must possess requisite skills, experience, representivity and a commitment to the public services that will take the work of the 6th administration forward,” Diko said.

The presidency would not say whether the postponement was to allow for the swearing in of ANC deputy president David Mabuza.

The Sunday Times reported that Mabuza approached the ANC’s integrity committee on Friday to clear his name after he postponed his swearing in as a member of parliament on Wednesday.

Mabuza said he wants to clear his name before assuming his position as an ANC MP.

Head of integrity committee George Mashamba said they are likely to compile their report and send it to the ANC’s top six by Tuesday.