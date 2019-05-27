Politics

Corruption, poverty & inequality: Ramaphosa's inauguration speech highlights

27 May 2019 - 06:59 By Unathi Nkanjeni
At his inauguration on May 25 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his desire to end corruption, poverty and inequality in South Africa.
Image: Alaister Russell

On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa was inaugurated at Loftus Versveld Stadium in Pretoria in front of thousands of South Africans and heads of state.

Delivering his speech, Ramaphosa expressed his desire to end corruption, poverty and inequality in South Africa, among things.

Here are three highlights from Ramaphosa's inauguration speech:

End poverty

"It is our shared will, and our shared responsibility, to build a society that knows neither privilege nor disadvantage. Let us declare our shared determination that we shall end poverty in South Africa within a generation.

"Every school child will be able to read and every person who wants to work will have a reasonable opportunity to find employment."

End corruption

"In recent times, our people have watched as some of those in whom they had invested their trust have surrendered to the temptation of power and riches. They have seen some of the very institutions of our democracy eroded and resources squandered.

"Let us forge a compact for an efficient, capable and ethical state, a state that is free from corruption for companies that generate social value and propel human development, for elected officials and public servants who faithfully serve no other cause than that of the public."

End inequality

"Let us end the dominion that men claim over women, the denial of opportunity, the abuse and the violence, the neglect and the disregard of each person’s equal rights. Let us build a truly non-racial society, one that belongs to all South Africans and in which all South Africans belong.

"A society where disability is no impediment, where there is tolerance and where no person is judged on their sexual orientation, where no person suffers prejudice because of the colour of their skin, the language of their birth or their country of origin."

Cyril Ramaphosa was inaugurated as president of South Africa's sixth democratically-elected government on May 25 2019. The presidential Inauguration took place in the City of Tshwane at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

