Mzansi weighs in on cabinet announcement delay
Speculation around who will make it into President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet - as well as who will be his deputy president - has dominated social media after the presidency announced a delay in the cabinet announcement.
The presidency said Ramaphosa wants to ensure that all members of his cabinet possess the necessary skills and experience - as well as the commitment to serve the public.
While most people were surprised by this announcement, many expressed confidence in whatever decision Ramaphosa will make and encouraged other South Africans to not only give him time but also to support him.
When they say the President will choose experienced men and women for Cabinet, I interpret this as meaning, he will retain majority of the members who he worked with previously ? No ? #CabinetAnnouncement #Cabinet— Mmina Tau (@Reu_100) May 27, 2019
Pravin Gordhan Must Fall! #CabinetAnnouncement— ECuba bafunda Mahala! (@AndiswaMadikazi) May 27, 2019
#Cyril (Yeah, #Tito) has delayed #CabinetAnnouncement - this suggests that it is just as difficult as we first thought. We hope this difficult first step will be followed by many more reforms that will result in a happy, prosperous country that all South Africans can enjoy.— Steven Lang (@Steven_Lang) May 27, 2019
I believe we won't get u Gogo u Angie kwa Education. We need young and fresh blood#CabinetAnnouncement— KULA M (@KrilaKula) May 26, 2019
It would honestly be nice to see ministries being handed out on merit and not how long someone has served the party #CabinetAnnouncement— Amo Ramela (@AmoRamela) May 26, 2019
If we going to see progression in South Africa, the #CabinetAnnouncement will be the starting point.— Gerard (@GerardZA) May 27, 2019
The only name I am looking out for is @Lesufi in the #CabinetAnnouncement . Let me fix my CV in the meantime. 🤞🏽— Academic Mom (@Kerotse_K) May 27, 2019
On this matter of cde #PravinGordhan we must respect the institution even though we have no confidence in the person in charge. The president must not appoint him until he clears his name #CabinetAnnouncement— Bulelani Mbovu (@bujeroSA) May 27, 2019
#CabinetAnnouncement Who is not coming back and who is coming back? pic.twitter.com/L9R9HMB2Rx— No (@HandsomeV11) May 27, 2019
How I wish President Cyril Ramaphosa would omit the name of one Aaron Motsoaledi from the list of Ministers... As a country we cannot survive another 5 years of incompetence in the health sector #CabinetAnnouncement— Zukula (@Mndeni361) May 27, 2019
I guess the President will strike a delicate balance between experience and energetic youngsters yet on the other is going to be a must,Jeff Radebe,— Lehlohonolo Lehana (@Grooves_SA) May 27, 2019
Naledi Pandor, Pravin Gordhan, Aaron Motsoaledi,
Angie Motshekga,Nomaindia Mfeketo, Bheki Cele, to mentionfew.#CabinetAnnouncement!