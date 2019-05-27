Politics

Mzansi weighs in on cabinet announcement delay

27 May 2019 - 12:09 By Cebelihle Bhengu
President Cyril Ramaphosa is taking his time before finalising his cabinet.
Image: Gallo Images

Speculation around who will make it into President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet - as well as who will be his deputy president - has dominated social media after the presidency announced a delay in the cabinet announcement.

The presidency said Ramaphosa wants to ensure that all members of his cabinet possess the necessary skills and experience - as well as the commitment to serve the public.

PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly – Will corruption reign again?

While most people were surprised by this announcement, many expressed confidence in whatever decision Ramaphosa will make and encouraged other South Africans to not only give him time but also to support him. 

