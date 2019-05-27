Politics

WATCH | Pravin Gordhan vs Busisiwe Mkhwebane: what you need to know

27 May 2019 - 17:31 By Unathi Nkanjeni

The battle between public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is continuing after she found Gordhan guilty of improper conduct regarding an early retirement payout to former Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay.

Here's what you need to know:

The initial complaint

TimesLIVE reported that Mkhwebane met Gordhan in 2018 over a complaint laid by presidency staffer Lebogang Hoveka. The complaint was made in 2016 and centred on Gordhan approving Pillay's retirement package and then allowing him to be re-employed by Sars.

No details divulged after Pravin Gordhan's meeting with Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane met with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan for at least two hours on Wednesday morning.
Politics
6 months ago

Rogue unit

Gordhan confirmed that a subpoena had been served on him by Mkhwabane in relation to the so-called Sars "rogue unit". He was given until April 23 to submit an affidavit to the public protector in response to a complaint about him establishing the "intelligence unit".

Pravin Gordhan subpoenaed by Public Protector over Sars 'rogue unit'

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan confirmed on Thursday that a subpoena had been served on him by the Public Protector in relation to the ...
Politics
1 month ago

Failed submission

Gordhan failed to meet the extended deadline to file an affidavit to Mkhwebane concerning her investigation.

Gordhan's spokesperson, Adrian Lackay, said the minister's legal team was corresponding with the office of the public protector. He said the lawyers were awaiting further correspondence from the public protector and would proceed based on such correspondence.

Gordhan fails to meet Mkhwebane's deadline in 'rogue unit' probe

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has not met the extended deadline to file an affidavit to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane concerning ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Guilty of improper conduct

On Friday Mkhwebane found Gordhan guilty of improper conduct regarding Pillay's early- retirement payout.

She recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa take disciplinary action against Gordhan for "violating the constitution".

Pravin Gordhan acted improperly with early payout, finds public protector

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that Pravin Gordhan acted improperly when he approved the early pension payout for former Sars senior ...
News
3 days ago

Immediate review

Gordhan's lawyers have argued that Mkhwebane's findings are "totally wrong both in fact and in law".

"Our client ... will institute immediate review proceedings against the public protector's report and findings, including the proposed remedial action that she announced to the media," said the lawyers.

Gordhan to institute 'immediate review' of findings by Public Protector

Public enterprises minister plans to institute immediate review proceedings against the public protector’s findings that he had acted improperly in ...
Politics
3 days ago

