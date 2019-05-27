WATCH LIVE | Former Transnet employee Gerhard van der Westhuizen next in the State Capture hot seat

Up next in the Zondo commission hot seat is former Transnet employee Gerhard van der Westhuizen.

Last week former Transnet electrical engineer Francis Callard admitted to the Zondo commission that an increase of about R1bn in the cost of 100 locomotives from China South Rail (CSR) was "excessive and difficult to justify".

Callard revealed that he was instructed in April 2014 by Transnet's then executive finance manager Yousuf Laher to draft a memorandum for the increase in the estimated total costs payable to the Chinese consortium from R3.8bn to R4.8bn.