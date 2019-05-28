ANC integrity committee finalising report this morning

The ANC’s integrity committee said 16 of the more than 20 people who were flagged as improper to represent the party had appeared before it to plead their cases.

The committee said it is about to finalise its work and will send a report, following meetings, to Luthuli House “some time today” (Tuesday).

This comes as ANC deputy president David Mabuza is expected to be sworn in as an MP on Tuesday, after he delayed his swearing in last week so he could clear his name with the committee.

Chairperson George Mashamba said there was a call for people initially flagged to subject themselves to the integrity committee.

He said they met with ANC deputy president David Mabuza and national chairperson Gwede Mantashe on Friday.

On Sunday, about six people appeared before the commission to plead their cases.

Then, on Monday, eight of those implicated, including former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane, appeared before the committee.

“Now we are going to finalise our report and send it to the NEC (national executive committee) today,” Mashamba said.

The majority of the 22 people who were initially flagged by the integrity committee were people who have been implicated in corruption in different commissions of inquiry and court cases.

Mabuza and ANC head of presidency Zizi Kodwa were flagged as people who have been accused by individuals of corruption, without any details given.

Of the initial list, Malusi Gigaba and Nomvula Mokonyane have decided not to return to parliament, while others, like Kebby Maphatsoe, have not made the cut.

One insider said there was a lot of confusion over the reasons some people were flagged.

“Some people were thinking it was because of one thing, but when they got there (before the integrity committee) they realised it was a different allegation,” the insider said.

There was also confusion over how the integrity committee decided who to flag in the first place.

It emerged that the ANC elders and veterans simply adjudicated on names sent to them by the office of the secretary-general.