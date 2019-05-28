Politics

David Mabuza to be sworn in as MP on Tuesday: Reports

28 May 2019 - 07:03 By MOIPONE MALEFANE KGOTHATSO MADISA
Media reports have it that David Mabuza will be sworn in as deputy president on Tuesday.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

ANC deputy president David Mabuza is set to be sworn in as a member of parliament on Tuesday, according to two media reports.

The Sowetan, quoting a party insider, reports that following his meeting with the ANC's integrity commission on Friday, Mabuza is confident he will be cleared and is ready to take up his seat in parliament.

At the weekend, according to the Sowetan report, the integrity commission was apparently unable to tell Mabuza why it had flagged him and failed to provide proof of corruption levelled at him.

Last week, Mabuza took many by surprise when he opted to postpone his swearing in "to clear" his name with the integrity commission.

Bloomberg reports that Mabuza’s swearing in will take place in Pretoria on Tuesday, quoting Nonceba Mhluali, a spokeswoman for the ANC’s parliamentary caucus.

