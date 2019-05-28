Politics

Gauteng provincial executive announcement delayed

28 May 2019 - 09:22 By Zingisa Mvumvu
Gauteng premier David Makhura.
Gauteng premier David Makhura.
Image: File/ LAUREN MULLIGAN

Gauteng premier David Makhura has delayed the announcement of the provincial executive, which was due to take place on Tuesday.

In a statement, Makhura cited ongoing consultation "within the governing party".

ANC officials on Monday night met with alliance partners Cosatu and the SACP.

Gauteng Cosatu provincial secretary Dumisani Dakile told TimesLIVE on Monday that the trade union federation expected nothing less than strong members of the provincial executive, given the slight majority with which the ANC had retained power.

ANC decides on premiers - and 5 of the 7 are men

The ANC’s National Executive Committee has announced that five of the seven premier candidates agreed upon will be male.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Dakile said they were pushing for a government that was a fusion of experience and new blood, comprised of people with unquestionable integrity.

"We all know that the ANC received just less than 51%, so we need people with experience, but also people who will bring fresh ideas to accelerate service delivery in the province," said Dakile.

"There are members of the previous administration that we think need to continue, but there are some that we think do not need to continue for various reasons.

'I became angry and I apologise' - Faith Mazibuko on combi courts rant

Gauteng MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation Faith Mazibuko on Tuesday afternoon apologised for her rant in front of colleagues, which was ...
Politics
1 month ago

"But we will be very scientific with our approach. We will assess everyone properly to see who deserves to be retained, but some people must create space for others."

Dakile would not divulge which members of the previous administration they were opposed to.

The likes of controversial sport and recreation MEC Faith Mazibuko made it to the top 10 on the ANC's list of candidates for the provincial legislature.

There's also the ANC NEC resolution that resolved that women must represent 60 percent of executives in provinces where the premier was male. This could be a reason for the deadlock.

Makhura said a new date for the announcement would be communicated "in due course".

MORE

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala announces cabinet at low-cost inauguration

Newly-inaugurated KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala announced his provincial cabinet for the next five years on Monday and it was not without a ...
Politics
20 hours ago

David Makhura joins Centurion queue, as Solly Msimanga arrives in Soweto

Gauteng premier David Makhura queued early on Wednesday in a growing line with other residents at the voting station where he is registered.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Makhura rules out coalitions in Gauteng because they 'don't get things done'

ANC Gauteng chairperson David Makhura has stuck to his guns on the eve of the elections, saying the party will not consider entering into a coalition ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema denies EFF birthday bash was funded via stolen VBS money Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | Corruption at Transnet still the focus at Zondo commission Politics
  3. KZN cabinet takes centre stage as reaction pours in to premier Sihle Zikalala's ... Politics
  4. Thuli Madonsela and Helen Zille are meeting for tea & there's already fire Politics
  5. Gauteng provincial executive announcement delayed Politics

Latest Videos

'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
Explainer: Public Protector vs Pravin Gordhan
X