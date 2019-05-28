Politics

Helen Zille on her biggest mistake in office and DA losses

28 May 2019 - 06:38 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former DA leader Helen Zille.
Former DA leader Helen Zille.
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

Former DA leader Helen Zille has opened up about the party's performance in the 2019 general elections and her biggest mistakes during her time in office.

In an interview on 702, Zille said "race-based politics" is what caused the DA to lose voters to the ideological right.

Here are four quotes from the interview:

Diversify the DA

"I did exactly the right thing. It was quite correct to diversify the DA. It was absolutely essential to do that, in fact.

"Where I was mistaken was to think that that would enable the DA to rise above the politics of race and focus on politics of principle, and policies that could help South Africa rise above poverty and awful unemployment rates."

This in reference to her time in office and her leadership.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde's cabinet a mix of old and new

The Western Cape's new premier, Alan Winde of the DA, unveiled his cabinet on Thursday.
Politics
4 days ago

Slippery slope

"What I should have seen was that this was just the beginning of a slippery slope in a culture like South Africa, in which the public analysis is that unless you satisfy the ANC's definition of what is transformation, you will always be a white party, no matter how diverse you are."

Real issues

"I should have set that out clearly and said our goal is not representability, racial hegemony, and our goal is non-racialism, inclusion and diversity so we can start credibly debating the real issues that face South Africa."

Election results

"You simply have to look at the results and where we lost votes. That’s all you have to do. You’ve just got to go look at the statistics and see if that’s true.

"The thing that really shook us was the question of the race-based politics and falling into the ANC/EFF’s race-based narrative that lost us huge numbers of votes to the right."

Zille was referencing what may have led to the party’s marginal loss in support after the May 8 elections.

MORE

Is Helen Zille racist? Here's the Vrye Weekblad view

The former DA leader says she is fighting against identity politics. Ironically, her fightback strategy is actually supporting it, writes Max du Preez
Ideas
3 days ago

Helen Zille tweets her way into hot water, again and again and again and again

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille’s controversial comments on Twitter continue to make headlines.
Politics
5 days ago

Mmusi Maimane: DA will tackle Helen Zille on her 'black privilege' tweets

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Monday his party would take action against outgoing Western Cape premier Helen Zille over her controversial "black ...
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Helen Zille on her biggest mistake in office and DA losses Politics
  2. SA's deputy president: Five must-read stories Politics
  3. David Mabuza to be sworn in as MP on Tuesday: Reports Politics
  4. Gupta-linked letterbox company Homix got R25m to seal Transnet deal Politics
  5. WATCH | Pravin Gordhan vs Busisiwe Mkhwebane: what you need to know Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: Public Protector vs Pravin Gordhan
Mount Everest hero Saray Khumalo received a hero's welcome
X