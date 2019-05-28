Helen Zille on her biggest mistake in office and DA losses

Former DA leader Helen Zille has opened up about the party's performance in the 2019 general elections and her biggest mistakes during her time in office.

In an interview on 702, Zille said "race-based politics" is what caused the DA to lose voters to the ideological right.

Here are four quotes from the interview:

Diversify the DA

"I did exactly the right thing. It was quite correct to diversify the DA. It was absolutely essential to do that, in fact.

"Where I was mistaken was to think that that would enable the DA to rise above the politics of race and focus on politics of principle, and policies that could help South Africa rise above poverty and awful unemployment rates."

This in reference to her time in office and her leadership.