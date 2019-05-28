Politics

WATCH | It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP

28 May 2019 - 16:39 By Qaanitah Hunter

ANC deputy president David Mabuza is now a member of parliament.

He was sworn in as an MP on Tuesday by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at the presidential guesthouse, Sefako Makgatho, in Pretoria.

Mabuza arrived with his oath printed in his hand and took a seat next to ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

Mogoeng conducted the swearing-in and congratulated Mabuza after he took his oath.

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated his ANC deputy and was all smiles, announcing, "We are now done" in Zulu.

'The Cat' is back: Mzansi reacts to David Mabuza's return to parliament

Is David Mabuza headed back to the position of deputy president of the country?
Politics
5 hours ago

This was indicative of what is yet to come, as Mabuza is now expected to be appointed as deputy president of the country.

He postponed his swearing-in as an MP last Wednesday because he wanted to clear his name at the ANC integrity commission.

Mabuza appeared before the commission on Friday, where he defended himself against accusations of corruption.

The integrity commission was expected to submit its second report by the end of Tuesday.

Ramaphosa joined Mabuza, Mogoeng and National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise for a group photo before concluding the ceremony.

READ MORE:

MUST READ: A history of the David Mabuza debacle and the ANC integrity committee

The ANC’s integrity commission has come under the spotlight for its decision to red-flag senior ANC leaders, including deputy president David Mabuza, ...
Politics
10 hours ago

David Mabuza pleads for his name to be cleared

Ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's unveiling of his new cabinet on Monday, ANC deputy president David Mabuza and party national chair Gwede ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Probe into Transnet 'irregularities' pointed directly at Brian Molefe Politics
  2. Zamani Saul pledges to de-'tender'-ise Northern Cape Politics
  3. WATCH | It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP Politics
  4. Pravin Gordhan asks court to set aside public protector's finding against him Politics
  5. 'The Cat' is back: Mzansi reacts to David Mabuza's return to parliament Politics

Latest Videos

It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP
'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
X