MUST READ: A history of the David Mabuza debacle and the ANC integrity committee

The ANC’s integrity commission has come under the spotlight for its decision to red-flag senior ANC leaders, including deputy president David Mabuza, as questionable parliamentary candidates.

But as Mabuza is set to be cleared and assume the position of deputy president after being sworn in as a MP today, it is important to understand the history of this matter.

The move to have the ANC’s integrity commission weigh in on the ANC’s list to parliament was first discussed in a meeting the commission had with the party’s top leadership on February 11 2019.

In the meeting where Cyril Ramaphosa and Mabuza were not present, the ANC’s top leaders agreed to hand over to the integrity commission a list of then 32 people who were found to have a mark against them.

At the time, ANC integrity commission head George Mashamba confirmed that they met with Luthuli House where they wanted clarity on their powers to comment on the party’s lists.

“They said they will give us a list of names but we are still waiting,” he said.